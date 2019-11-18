Finland's Sari Essayah will chair the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo.

The 52-year-old, a former Olympic race walker, will a head a 10-strong group which will assess preparations for the Games in Italy.

Essayah became an IOC member in 2016 and is taking on her first major role as part of sport's most exclusive club.

Other members of the Commission confirmed today include IOC representatives Tricia Smith of Canada, Puerto Rico's Richard Carrion, the Czech Republic's Jiri Kejval, Daina Gudzineviciute of Lithuania and Kee Heung Lee of South Korea.

Smith, Kejval, Gudzineviciute and Lee are all Presidents of the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in their home countries.

They are joined by IOC Athletes' Commission representative Kikkan Randall of the United States, who won a gold medal in cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and has since successfully fought against cancer.

Dutch International Skating Union President Jan Dijkema will represent international federations while Spanish Olympic Committee President Alejandro Blanco has been named as the NOCs representative.

Marianna Davis of the US will represent the International Paralympic Committee.

