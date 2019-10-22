The Polish Olympic Committee (PKOI) has celebrated its 100th anniversary with a ceremony in Kraków.

As reported by The First News, the ceremony took place at Hotel Francuski, where the PKOI was founded on October 12 1919.

It drew numerous sport activists and known sportsmen.

In his address at the ceremony, PKOI President Andrzej Kraśnicki claimed the Olympic idea "remained unchanged despite changing circumstances".

The ceremony took place in Krakow's Hotel Francuski ©PKOI

He also assured that the national governing body intends to continue protecting traditional Olympic values, such as friendship, fair play and tolerance.

Kraśnicki laid flowers under a memorial plaque commemorating the PKOI’s foundation.

He was re-elected as President of the PKOI in April 2017 after opponent Ryszard Czarnecki withdrew in his speech at the General Assembly in Warsaw.

Czarnecki had campaigned to unseat the incumbent but opted to pull out of the running for the Presidency during his address to the PKOI members.