The United States defeated Australia to top the podium at the World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge in Tokyo.
The gold-medal game at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium was a rematch of the final at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, won by Australia.
This time it was the American side that emerged triumphant, despite a closely-contested first half that ended 27-27.
Australia could no longer match their opponents in the second half, with the final score finishing 59-51.
Japan received the bronze medal, delighting the home crowd with a 54-49 victory over Britain.
A Closing Ceremony was then held to mark the end of competition.
Eight of the world's top 10 teams had contested the five-day tournament.