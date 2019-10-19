Mads Pedersen of Denmark became the first athlete to win world titles in both the under-23 and senior K1 at the International Canoe Federation Marathon World Championships in Shaoxing.

Pedersen had topped the under-23 podium yesterday, winning today in the senior competition in a time of 2 hours 8min 34.21sec.

He finished ahead of Jose Ramalho of Portugal in 2:08:35.53 and Franco Balboa of Argentina in 2:08:36.51.

"I can’t believe this came true," the 22-year-old said.

"I went out there and wanted to give it my best shot, but halfway through the race I was starting to feel very tired, so I just tried to ride some good washes.

"In the end I had some energy so I just spent it.

"When I woke up this morning I did a little paddle to loosen up, and after I told my coach that today I felt very good.

"So I believed in it from the start."

Vanda Kiszli of Hungary was the victor in the women's K1 race ©ICF

Pedersen also completed the feat at the European Championships in France in July.

Vanda Kiszli continued Hungary's success at the competition with a gold medal in the women's K1 race.

The defending champion crossed the line in 2:03:06.75, with compatriot Zsofia Czellai-Voros second in 2:03:13.76 and Lizzie Broughton of Britain third in 2:03:17.26.

Manuel Campos of Spain claimed the men's C1 title, recording the winning time of 2:05:31.65.

In second was Jakub Brezina of the Czech Republic in 2:05:42.04, while Kirill Shamshurin of Russia came third with 2:05:42.04.

Gold in the women's C1 went to Liudmyla Babak of Ukraine after she finished in 1:19:30.84.

Xin Caiyun of China had to settle for silver with 1:21:03.84, while Zsofia Kisban of Hungary was the bronze medallist in 1:21:56.98.

Competition concludes tomorrow with the men's C2 and the men and women's K2.