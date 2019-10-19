France's Bassa Mawem and China's YiLing Song clinched the respective men's and women's overall speed titles at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup in Xiamen today.

Mawem finished fifth in the men's event on a climbing wall set-up at Guanzhou Road, moving him onto 329 points in the rankings and securing the defence of his crown.

Russia's Vladislav Deulin was runner-up with 312 points after coming third today, beating compatriot Sergey Rukin in the small final with a time of 5.635sec to his opponent's 5.763.

The big final saw home athlete Qixin Zhong triumph ahead of Russia's Lev Rudatskiy, who fell, in a time of 7.208.

Indonesia's Alfian Muhammad, the eighth-place finisher today, was the overall bronze medallist with 286 points.

Song comfortably held on to top spot in the women's rankings, despite finishing second to Indonesia's Aries Susanti Rahayu in the big final.

Susanti Rahayu's time of 6.995 broke the world record as she became the first woman to clock a time under seven seconds.

It was more than two seconds faster than Song's time of 9.032.

Song ends the season on 460 points, giving her a winning margin of 105 over last year's champion Anouck Jaubert of France.

Jaubert lost today's small final to Russia's Mariia Krasavina, posting a time of 14.375 to her opposite number's 7.947.

The overall bronze medal went to Susanti Rahayu with 333 points.

Also held today were qualification in the men's and women's lead events, ahead of the semi-finals and finals tomorrow.

There was an eight-way tie for first place in the men's event, with France's Romain Desgranges, Germany's Yannick Flohé, Japan's Kokoro Fujii, Italy's Stefano Ghisolfi, Spain's Alberto Ginés López, the United States' Jesse Grupper, Japan's Kai Harada and Czech Republic's Adam Ondra all finishing on 9.49 points.

In the women's event, the four best scorers were Slovenia's Janja Garnbret, Japan's Ai Mori, Slovenia's Lučka Rakovec and South Korea's Chaehyun Seo with 5.36 points.