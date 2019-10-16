A total of 15 Australian taekwondo clubs have jumped on board a Pink Belt Project aimed at offering a woman in need all the expenses needed to train at a club for a year.

More than AUD$6,000 (£3,200/$4,000/€3,700) has been collected through a three-month fundraising campaigning, enabling three scholarships to be awarded.

The project was founded by West Australian Taekwondo mum and blogger Kirsty Hitchens, with support from Australian Taekwondo.

Three-time Olympian Carmen Marton and 2017 Commonwealth champion Kate McAdam have thrown their weight behind the campaign, which has a particular focus on empowering women healing from the trauma of domestic violence.

Scholarship applications opened earlier this month and women who could be assisted have been encouraged to submit an entry.

Taekwondo clubs have been tasked with finding women in their community who could benefit from learning taekwondo but cost prevents them from participating.

Fundraising efforts were kicked along by major project sponsors Tronox which provided a AUD$2,000 (£1,000/$1,300/€1,200) community grant along with MGIB Insurance Brokers, Geographe Enterprises and Rebecca Collis Remedial Massage, who all contributed AUD$500 (£270/$340/€300) to the cause.

Clubs or beneficiaries wishing to get involved in the scheme can still do so by contacting Hitchens at [email protected]