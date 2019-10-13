South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) chief operating officer Patience Shikwambana has congratulated Dorette Badenhorst and Dumisane Chauke after they were appointed coaches of the country's netball team.

Badenhorst has taken over from Norma Plummer, who stepped down following this year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

She will be assisted by Chauke as the country prepares for the Africa Netball Cup, due to be held in Cape Town from October 18 to 22.

"From SASCOC, we want to say congratulations to the two coaches and congratulations again to Netball South Africa for the appointments," said Shikwambana.

"Personally, I have known Dorette from when we went to the regional games in Namibia back in 2006 and she’s a great coach.

"She has been in the system for a long time now and she knows the ins and outs but what is important is that they work together and make a difference within netball."

Norma Plummer stood down as coach after this year's Netball World Cup ©Getty Images

Shikwambana added: "I am also happy with the assistant coach Dumisane.

"She is one of the coaches that we endorsed as SASCOC.

"I’m sure that they will make an impact for Netball South Africa."

Shikwambana admitted she was expecting the South African team to win a medal at their home Africa Netball Cup.

Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Kenya, Tanzania and Malawi are also set to compete at the eight-team tournament.

"We are looking to do better than in Liverpool and this will be a huge task for the coaches, we are expecting that as South Africa we should be getting a medal," the SASCOC official said.