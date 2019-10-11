Canada will begin their World Mixed Curling Championship title defence tomorrow as competition gets underway in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.

Forty teams, consisting of two male and two female athletes, will compete at the Curl Aberdeen sports complex.

Canada earned gold on home ice last year, triumphing at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Skipped by Colin Kurz, they are in Group A alongside Belarus, Estonia, Germany, Hong Kong, Slovakia and Nigeria and Kosovo, who are both making their World Mixed debuts.

Norway are in Group B, having finished fourth in 2017 and 2018.

They are joined by Andorra, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, New Zealand, Poland and Wales.

In Group C are Spain, the 2018 silver medallists.

The World Mixed Curling Championships will be held at the Curl Aberdeen sports complex ©WCF

Skipped by Sergio Vez, the Spanish side will compete against Australia, Brazil, Sweden, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia and the United States.

Hosts Scotland will play in Group D alongside Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Chinese Taipei and Turkey.

Switzerland boast a team of skip Manuela Siegrist and Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic mixed doubles silver medallists, Jenny Perret and Martin Rios.

They are in Group E with Austria, Belgium, England, Finland, France, Korea and Russia.

Round-robin play begins tomorrow and concludes on Thursday (October 17), with 24 sessions tomorrow.

The top three teams in each group will progress to the playoffs on October 18, alongside the best fourth-place finisher.

Semi-finals are scheduled for October 19, with the gold-medal games later that day.