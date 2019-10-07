British duo Henry Bomby and Hannah Diamond have high hopes of glory at the inaugural European Sailing Federation (EUROSAF) Mixed Offshore European Championship begins in Venice.

A total of seven nations will compete in the double-handed L30 class at Marina Fiorita in the new format planned for inclusion at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"It is a very exciting time for us, welcoming new partners to our campaign," said Diamond.

"With the funding in place for the European Championships, we can now focus on the racing.

"Our goal is to go out there and learn as much as we can about the boat, the race format and the discipline.

"The Europeans is a crucial next step towards achieving our goal for 2020, a podium place at the World Championships in just over a year’s time."

The Championship in the Italian city will consist of an inshore and 48-hour offshore race, due to conclude in Trieste on Friday (October 11).

Bomby and Diamond are funded by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) and consultancy group Leyton.

Teams from Austria, Germany, France and Belgium have all been confirmed for the event, as well as hosts Italy, Spain and the United States.

"Both Hannah and I sailed the Volvo Ocean Race for sustainable teams and it was our goal to continue this message into our own campaign," said Bomby.

"To be able to compete at an international level and promote the preservation of our oceans while doing so, really is a dream come true.

"We are honoured to do this with the support of Leyton Group and to be promoting the Ocean Conservation Trust through my work as an ocean ambassador."

RYA director of racing Ian Walker added: "This is an exciting opportunity for Henry and Hannah to be part of an innovative, new format that is planned to be an Olympic event at Paris 2024.

"I’d like to congratulate them both on their selection and I have every confidence that this talented pairing will represent Great Britain successfully and help accelerate our learning of this new event format and the L30 class."

Action is scheduled to begin tomorrow with the in-port race before the 48-hour offshore race begins on Wednesday (October 9).