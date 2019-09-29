Reigning men's European rugby union champions Saracens have founded their first wheelchair rugby club.

Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club (SWRC) has been formed, with the club claiming there was a need for a structured and organised wheelchair rugby club in North London, where the team will be based.

The club will be run by the Saracens Sports Foundation (SSF) and sponsored by Allianz, which also backs the senior team.

It will offer training sessions for adults, and for children aged between 11 and 16.

Saracens are the most successful rugby union club in Europe in recent years, winning three of the last four European Champions Cups and four of the previous five English Premiership titles.

We are proud to announce the launch of Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club – in Partnership with Allianz!



The club is open to anyone with a physical disability aged 16+ with a junior team coming soon!



The club is open to anyone with a physical disability aged 16+ with a junior team coming soon!

"We are passionate about giving everyone access to sport, and all the additional benefits of regular physical activity," said Kieran Crombie, head of the SSF.

"Over the last 20 years, we have provided over 20,000 disabled people with access to regular sport.

"The funding and support from Allianz will allow us to reach over 500 disabled people, giving them access to wheelchair rugby over the next season.

"I am proud to be part of the growth of wheelchair rugby, a sport that provides inclusive opportunities no matter your disability.”

Tom Horey, Chairman of the new club, said: "SWRC offers a fun, safe environment with no judgement for someone to play the sport and with Saracens and Allianz backing it’s a good opportunity to join a fast-growing club that has the potential to be successful and offer a variety of playing opportunities."



