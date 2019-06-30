Madagascar produced a stunning 2-0 victory over Nigeria to power into the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations as Group B winners.

The triumph at Alexandria Stadium in Egypt was arguably the most impressive in Madagascar’s history against a Super Eagles side who have won this tournament on three occasions.

The islanders were well worth their victory, taking the lead in the 13th minute when John Ogu’s poor pass allowed Lalaina Nomenjanahary to round keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and slot home.

Madagascar doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Carolus Andriamatsinoro’s free-kick deflected into the net off substitute Wilfred Ndidi.

Guinea progressed as the third-placed team in Group B following their 2-0 win against Burundi at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Mohamed Yattara’s brace in the 25th and 52nd minutes did the trick against a side who had Christophe Nduwarugira sent-off after just 12 minutes,

Madagascar's supporters had plenty to shout about during the victory over Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations ©Getty Images

Egypt advanced from Group A with a 100 per cent winning record after beating Uganda 2-0 at Cairo International Stadium.

Mohamed Salah’s fine free-kick put the hosts in front in the 36th minute and Ahmed Elmohamady drilled in the second on the stroke of halftime.

DR Congo kept alive their hopes of a place in the last 16 with a 4-0 thrashing of Zimbabwe at the at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Cedric Bakambu struck twice in the 34th and 65th minutes after Jonathan Bolingi had opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

Britt Assombalonga completed the scoring in the 78th minute.

DR Congo could yet qualify as one of the best-performing third-place teams.