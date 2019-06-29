Five countries had winners on the first day of apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Győr.

The first gold medallist of the day at the Hungarian city's Audi Aréna was South Korea's Ryu Sung-hyun, who won the men's floor exercise with 14.166 points.

Canada’s Félix Dolci finished second with 14.000 points, while Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi was third with 13.866.

Dolci later won the men's rings event with 13.600 points.

He was followed in the standings by Brazil’s Diogo Soares with 13.500 points and China’s Yang Haonan with 13.475.

In the women's vault, the United States’ Kayla DiCello prevailed with 14.166 points ahead of Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova with 14.133 and Russia's Vladislava Urazova with 14.116.

Urazova went on to claim the women's uneven bars title with 14.433 points.

Fellow Russian Viktoriia Listunova, crowned the women's all-around champion yesterday, was the silver medallist with 14.200 points, while China’s Wei Xiaoyuan rounded off the podium with 13.800.

Today's other final came in the men's pommel horse with Takeru Kitazono leading a Japanese one-two finish ahead of Shinnosuke Oka.

They managed totals of 13.966 and 13.766, respectively.

Latvia’s Edvins Rodevics was the bronze medallist with 13.233 points.

Action is due to conclude tomorrow with the remaining five apparatus finals.