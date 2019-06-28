Australia’s Elizaveta Parnova and New Zealand’s Julia Ratcliffe provided the performances of the day as the Oceania Athletics Championships came to an end in Townsville.

Parnova’s personal best clearance of 4.60 metres in the women’s pole vault equalled the qualifying standard for the 2019 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships.

The home favourite did not enter the competition until the bar reached 4.35m at Townsville Sports Reserve.

She cleared that first time and secured the win when New Zealand’s Olivia McTaggart, the runner-up with 4.25m, went out.

Parnova then cleared 4.50m first time and 4.60m at the third attempt.

As well as being a personal best, Parnova’s mark was also a family record, bettering the 4.58m set by her auntie Tatiana Grigorieva, the Sydney 2000 Olympic silver medallist.

Compatriot Lisa Campbell took the bronze medal with 4.10m.

Ratcliffe, meanwhile, won the women’s hammer throw with 71.39m, breaking the Oceania record that had stood since 2003.

She had not competed since winning the event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games last April.

Injuries had hampered her preparations leading into the Games, so she took a period of rest following their conclusion to allow her body to recover fully.

Her second-round throw of 71.39m added 54 centimetres to her lifetime best and 27cm to the Oceania record.

Five of her six efforts would have been enough to triumph with her second best being 70.25m.

Australia’s Alexandra Hulley finished second with 65.81m, while New Zealand’s Nicole Bradley came third with 64.49m.

New Zealand's Julia Ratcliffe won the women's hammer throw event on her return from a lengthy absence ©Getty Images

In the women’s 200m, Australia’s Riley Day produced a strong last quarter to power past New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs, the 100m winner on Wednesday (June 26), to the gold medal.

Hobbs seemed to have the race in hand when she led into the straight, but Day was excellent over the closing stages, taking the win in 23.51sec to her rival's 23.68 with Australia’s Nana-Adoma Owusu-Afriyie rounding off the podium in 23.86.

Just 0.06 seconds separated the top three in the men’s 200m, with Jeremy Dodson, a World Championships representative for both the United States and Samoa, taking the gold medal ahead of former Oceania dual champion Banuve Tabakaucoro of Fiji and Alexander Hartmann of Australia.

Dodson's time of 21.11 saw him just hold off Tabakaucoro, second in 21.15, and Hartmann, third in 21.17.

Josephine Reeves secured a personal and team double for New Zealand when she won the women’s high jump on countback from Australia’s Alysha Burnett after both had cleared 1.86m.

It came after Reeves had cleared 1.82m to win the under-20 title on Tuesday (June 25).

Her win today also gave the Kiwis a double in the senior events after Hamish Kerr equalled the national record of 2.30m to upset Australia's Brandon Starc and take the men’s title on Wednesday.

In today’s two other throwing events, Australia’s Costa Kousparis won the men’s hammer with a personal best 66.20m and compatriot Mitchell Cooper managed 60.25m to take the men’s discus gold medal ahead of New Zealand duo Alexander Parkinson and Marshall Hall.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Nick Hough of Australia was favoured to take out the men’s 110m hurdles and he delivered in a time of 13.77 with team mate Nicholas Andrews a close second in 13.84.

Brianna Beahan, meanwhile, put a patchy domestic season behind her when she won the women’s 100m hurdles from fellow Australians Celeste Mucci and Michelle Jenneke in 13.30.

Elsewhere on the final day, Australia's Harry Summers won the men’s 10,000m in 29:19.99 and fellow countryman Alwyn Jones took the men's triple jump with a best distance of 15.85m.

Peniel Richard of Papua New Guinea took the bronze medal with 15.24m, behind Australia's Ayo Ore with 15.73m, and his country continued its impressive showing at the event with a silver medal in the final event, the men’s 4x400m.

Both 4x400m finals were won by Australia with the men's coming in 3:08.67 and the women's in 3:38.86.