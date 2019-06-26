By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, David Owen and Patrick O'Kane at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne
IOC Session: Election of members and changes to Olympic Games bidding process
Timeline
- 45 minutes ago: Coates proposes changes to Olympic Charter regarding hosting and awarding
- 58 minutes ago: Roles of potential future host commissions outlined
- 2 hours ago: IOC Session ratifies Executive Board's AIBA decisions
- 2 hours ago: AIBA need to be ready to take care of boxing after Tokyo 2020 or future "will not be bright"
- 3 hours ago: IOC members question boxing's long-term future at Olympics due to judging
- 3 hours ago: IOC sport director says "advanced discussions" underway with potential hosts of boxing Olympic qualifiers
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to the final day of the IOC Session
