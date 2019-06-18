Four-time Olympic biathlon champion Darya Domracheva has finally carried the 2019 European Games flame as it arrived in Minsk before Friday's (June 21) Opening Ceremony.
Poor health had forced her to pull out of the lighting ceremony in Rome last month but the 32-year-old joined 2008 canoeing gold medallist Aleksandr Bogdanovich and 2015 world 800 metres champion Marina Arzamasova as the flame arrived at State Flag Square.
The special celebration was shown live on Belarusian state television.
The flame burned in a cauldron designed to invoke the emblem of the Games.
There was also an echo of the last time such a flame had visited Minsk.
Three-time Olympic wrestling champion Aleksandr Medved lit the cauldron just as he had done in 1980 when Minsk was a venue for the Moscow 1980 Olympic football tournament.
The Torch was then passed to athletes representing the younger generation.
These included 2015 European Games sambo gold medallist Stsiapan Papou.
At Minsk 2019, the medals in sambo will be among the first decided.
Bearers included two gold medallists from the last year's European Athletics Championships.
Marathon champion Volha Mazuronak, who defied a nose bleed to win gold in Berlin, was joined by 100m hurdles gold medallist Elvira Herman.
Performers in a colourful ceremony included drum majorettes, dancers and musicians.
"It is a great honour and joy to welcome athletes and fans from all over Europe to the Belarusian capital," said Minsk Mayor Anatoly Sivak.
Sivak was joined at the cauldron by Tourism Minister Sergey Kovalchuk who had also been present when the flame was lit in Rome.
Over the next days the flame will continue its journey around Minsk.
It will begin its progress at the National Library and proceed along Nezavisimosti Avenue before the daily celebration in Otyabraskaya.
Later in the week it will call at the Minsk tractor plant and the automobile factory.
The programme also includes the Central Botanical Gardens, the War Museum and a journey on the metro to the Petrovshchina station.
It will also form part of a welcome ceremony in the Athletes' Village on the eve of the Opening Ceremony.