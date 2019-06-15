The Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine has appointed Sergi Viter head coach of the national team.

Viter will continue at the helm of Ukrainian club champions HC Donbass.

He started as an assistant coach with HC Donbass in 2010 and was promoted to head coach in March 2017.

Since then, Viter has led HC Donbass to the past three Ukrainian championship titles.

The 44-year-old previously assisted former head coach Andrei Nazarov in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship Division I Group A.

Ukraine have since dropped into Division I Group B and finished fifth this year.

Sergi Viter won the 2019 Ukrainian Hockey League with HC Donbass ©HC Donbass

Viter, who spent most of his playing career in Belarus, will oversee preparations for February's Olympic pre-qualification round three fixtures in Kazakhstan.

Ukraine will face Kazakhstan, Poland and a third qualifier in Nur-Sultan, between February 6 and 9 as they start their campaign to reach the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

At the 2020 World Championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Ukraine will play hosts Poland, Lithuania, Japan, Estonia and Serbia.