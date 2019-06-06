The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has signed a partnership with Wellbet as official sponsor of the 2019 Australian Open, which is due to take place in Geelong from July 9 to 14.

The online gaming company, which becomes the official international betting partner of the event, is rapidly becoming one of the most popular online entertainment sites in Asia.

Wellbet previously sponsored Italy’s top football league, Serie A, in 2016-2017 and is currently the official sponsor of Dutch football giants PSV Eindhoven.

"We are very proud to team up with the ITTF and sponsor the prestigious Australian Open event," Mark Lu, director of communications at Wellbet, said.

"Table tennis is a very popular sport, especially in Asia-Pacific.

"This partnership is consistent with our goal of promoting a diverse sporting programme."

The Australian Open is an ITTF World Tour Platinum event ©ITTF

Kimberly Koh, head of sponsorship at ITTF, added: "Table tennis is a global sport.

"It has intrinsic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, where it boasts a phenomenally strong and ever-growing fan base.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Wellbet to promote its brand around the world and to develop joint social media campaigns to engage with our followers."

This year's event will be the landmark 10th edition of the Australian Open, which belongs to the ITTF World Tour Platinum series.

The series is the top tier of six events, offering higher prize money and world ranking points than the six regular events on the ITTF World Tour, thus attracting the sport’s biggest star players, leading to greater media output and promotional activities.

The 2019 Australian Open will see players compete in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories, in the quest for points to qualify for the season-ending ITTF World Tour Grand Finals.

