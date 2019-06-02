Peru’s Benoit Clemente, silver medallist last year, went one better in dramatic fashion as he moved ahead of the home surfer who has been making the pace all through the International Surfing Association World Longboard Surfing Championships, Antoine Delpero, to win with a score of 17.53 points in Biarritz.

Delpero, who had recorded the highest score in the heats before earning the first perfect 10 ride in the Championship, started with a strong score of 8.17 points, and added a 9.00 on his third outing to take the lead with a combined total of his two best scores, 17.17.

After two relatively unsuccessful outings, Clemente hit form in a big way with a score of 9.83 points, but it was not until his eighth outing within the 20 minutes allowable period that he found the second score he needed to surpass the home favourite, registering 7.70 for a final winning total of 17.53.

Delpero’s brother Edouard took the bronze medal with a score of 16.90 points, while the other grand final qualifier, Cole Robbins of the United States, totalled 12.77.

But if there was relative disappointment for the Delpero brothers, there was joy for another home surfer, Alice Lemoigne, as she won the women’s individual gold with a score of 15.46 points in the final.

The silver medal went to her compatriot Justine Dupont on 13.40 points, with Brazil’s Chloe Calmun taking bronze with 11.27.

The team title was shared by the hosts and the defending champions, as France and the United States both finished with maximum of 3720 points.

The bronze medal went to Peru, who totalled 3310 points, with Brazil finishing fourth on 2650.

While there will have been lamenting on the part of the hosts about the destination of the men's title, for France - who also won the first gold of this Championship, the Aloha Cup team-tag event, this was a momentous statement about the balance of power in a sport that is heading for its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Kai Sallas,who returned in the colours of the US to defend men's title he won for Hawaii at last year’s World Championships in China, had a strong start to the Championship but fell short of reaching the grand final.

Defending women's champion Tori Gilkerson did not enter this year’s competition but served as a judge.