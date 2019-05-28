Italy’s Giulio Ciccone won the gruelling 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia today, while Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz kept hold of the general classification lead.

Ciccone, who rides for Trek-Segafredo, edged out Czech Republic’s Jan Hirt of Astana Pro Team at the end of the 194 kilometres route from Lovere to Ponte di Legno.

His winning time was 5 hours 36min 24sec.

Another Italian, Fausto Masnada, finished 1:20 behind Ciccone and Hirt in third.

The route had to be altered with the Passo Gavia pulled from the stage due to heavy snow and the danger of landslides up near the summit.

And although it still included the brutal Mortirolo climb towards the end, Ciccone proved himself well up to the task to claim his second Giro d'Italia stage victory following success on the 10th in 2016.

"I’ve been waiting for this second stage win for two years now," Ciccone said.

"So I yelled with joy on the finishing line because it’s been a complicated day with lots of rain and cold.

"Jan Hirt didn’t want to cooperate so it’s been a bit nervous between us but at the end I’m happy with everything."

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz remains the overall leader ©Getty Images

General classification leader Carapaz's overall time now stands at 70:02:05.

He has an advantage of 1:47 over Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, who had to settle for a fourth-place finish today.

Race favourite Primož Roglič of Slovenia has dropped below Nibali to third place, 2:09 off the pace.

"The truth is that it’s been a very complicated day, especially because of the weather conditions and the climbs," Carapaz, who rides for Movistar Team, said.

"But as a team we’ve worked very well for Mikel Landa and myself.

"It’s another good day in terms of time gained on GC (general classification)."

The 21-stage race is due to continue tomorrow.

Riders will undertake a 181km route from Commezzadura to Anterselva/Antholz.

Action is scheduled to conclude with a time trial in Verona on June 2.