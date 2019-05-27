Senior officials in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) State region have been updated on the latest referee World Taekwondo rulings and approved electronic sensor scoring system.

The three-day Taekwondo National Referee Seminar and National Referee Refresher Course was intended to enable those attending to hold championships at district and state level, as well as to officiate at national championships, the State Times reports.

The initiative was jointly organised by Taekwondo Federation of India - headed by secretary general Prabhat Kumar Sharma - and the Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association (JKTA).

Referees in India have been updated on World Taekwondo's electronic sensor scoring system at a three-day seminar in the Jammu and Kashmir State region ©TFI

The chief examiner of the seminar was Atul Pangotra, an international referee and Referee Chairman for TFI, and Sarabjeet Singh of Chandigarh, also an international referee, assisted him.

The electronic sensor scoring system was operated by Rajesh Verma of Delhi.

During the closing ceremony, Subash Shashtri, President of the National Mazdoor Conference, marked his presence as chief guest with Romesh Chandra, joint secretary of the JKTA.