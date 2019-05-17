Spain’s Pello Bilbao won the seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia today as Italy’s Valerio Conti held on to the overall lead.

Astana Pro Team's Bilbao attacked from a small group of breakaway riders with just over one kilometre remaining of the 185km route from Vasto to L'Aquila.

He triumphed in a time of 4 hours 6min 27sec with France's Tony Gallopin of AG2R La Mondiale second and Italy's Davide Formolo of Bora-Hansgrohe third.

Both Gallopin and Formolo crossed the line five seconds behind Bilbao.

UAE Team Emirates' Conti remains top of the general classification standings, despite finishing more than one minute back in 48th place.

His overall time now stands at 29:29.34.

Italy's Valerio Conti remains the overall leader ©Getty Images

Spain's José Rojas of Movistar Team has moved up to second spot, 1:32 down on Conti.

He ranked sixth today with Australia's Lucas Hamilton fourth and Italy's Mattia Cattaneo fifth.

Completing the top three in the general classification is Italy's Giovanni Carboni of Bardiani-CSF.

He trails Conti by 1:41 following a 53rd-place finish today.

The 21-stage race is due to continue tomorrow with a 239km route from Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro.

It is scheduled to conclude with a time trial in Verona on June 2.