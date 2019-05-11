Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Romania's world number three Simona Halep in the final of the Women's Tennis Association Madrid Open.

Bertens triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Halep at the Premier Mandatory tournament at La Caja Mágica.

It is the biggest title win of her career and she now rises to world number four, making her the highest-ranked Dutch woman of all time.

For Halep, defeat meant she missed out on the world number one spot.

In the men's competition, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a final against Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Open final ©Getty Images

Tsitsipas ended Rafael Nadal's hopes of claiming a sixth Madrid Open title, defeating the Spaniard 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in front of his own support.

Djokovic had battled against Austria's Dominic Thiem to win 7-6, 7-6 and progress in the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Masters 1000 event.

The men's final will take place tomorrow.