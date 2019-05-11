North Korean star Kim Mi-rae and Britain's Olympic silver medallist Jack Laugher claimed individual gold as action continued at the International Swimming Federation Diving World Series in Kazan.

The 18-year-old North Korean, a double World Championships medallist, showed why she is considered a star of the future as she won the women's 10 metres platform competition at Kazan Aquatics Centre.

Kim scored a total of 373.40 points to top the podium ahead of Zhang Minjie of China, who earned silver on 364.60.

Chen Yuxi added another medal for China as she clinched bronze with a score of 356.95.

Laugher, who won gold in the 3m synchronised event alongside partner Chris Mears at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, secured victory in the men's 3m springboard.

The 24-year-old recorded a tally of 499.30 to seal his first World Series gold since 2017.

Jack Laugher of Britain claimed his first World Series gold medal since 2017 ©Getty Images

The European champion finished 32.70 points clear of Russian silver medallist Evgenii Kuznetsov, who amassed 466.60 from his six dives.

Peng Jianfeng of China was the recipient of the bronze medal.

China, who claimed three of the four titles on offer yesterday, added another in the mixed 10m synchronised event as Duan Yu and Zhang Minjie scored 339.42 points.

Hyon Il-myong and Jo Jin-mi of North Korea took silver, while Vincent Riendeau and Caeli McKay of Canada won bronze.

The event concludes tomorrow.