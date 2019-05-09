Compound archer Braden Gellenthien of the United States reached his second consecutive gold medal match in this season’s Hyundai Archery World Cup series as he won his semi-final in Shanghai today.

Gellenthien, who defeated El Salvador's Roberto Hernandez 147-146, will take on 21-year-old World Cup debutant Brend Frederickx of Belgium at the Yuanshen Stadium

Frederickx secured his place in the final by overcoming Turkey's Evren Cagiran by the same scoreline.

Gellenthien’s compatriot Sophia Strachan reached the compound women’s final, where she will meet So Chae-won of South Korea.

“He’s a newcomer," the American said of facing the 11th seed in the final.

“The brackets today were shredded.

"We saw a lot of people lose that you weren’t expecting to lose and other people capitalised on mistakes.

“But I’m not going to take anything for granted, I’m just going to come out and do what I can.”

So Chae-won of South Korea won her compound women semi-final and will now meet Sophia Strachan of the United States ©Getty Images

Strachan earned a 146-140 vicory over Luo Sha of China in her semi-final

Her compatriot Alexis Ruiz, who had won her quarter-final against the Danish archer who topped qualifying with personal best, Tanja Jensen, was beaten in her semi-final in a shoot-off after she and So Chaewon had tied after the regulation 15 arrows.

"She shot first,” said So.

“I couldn’t hear the ‘10’ from the USA coach.

“I was thinking easy, just easy, it just needs to be a 10, not an X.”

It is only the third time the host nation of the Shanghai stage of the Hyundai Archery World Cup has fielded a compound squad.

China previously did so at this event in 2006 and 2009.

The Archery World Cup in Shanghai continues tomorrow.