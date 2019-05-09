Raffaele Chiulli has been officially elected as President of SportAccord at the organisation's General Assembly.

The Italian takes over from his compatriot Francesco Ricci Bitti, who had been serving as acting President since the death of Patrick Baumann last year.

Chiulli's election was effectively a formality, with the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations President set to serve the same role at Global Association of International Sports Federations on a full time basis from tomorrow.

“I am proud to have been unanimously elected as SportAccord President," he said,

“Sport has never been more relevant as a means of bringing people together around the values of inspiration, unity and respect.

"I am very excited by the scope for us to do more really valuable work in the future.

“SportAccord is a powerful brand, going from strength to strength and widely known as the place to connect.

"It is a great platform for learning and sharing, which brings together International Federations and the wider sports world.

"And our gathering here in Gold Coast will be one of the biggest and most relevant of the year.

“SportAccord includes the United Through Sports festival, which brings sport directly to youth and local communities, ensuring a positive social legacy for our events.

"This year’s edition featured IOC President Thomas Bach, Ban Ki-moon, eighth Secretary General of the United Nations."

More follows.



