The World Boxing Council (WBC) has hailed the success of an adaptive boxing programme event organised by Brighton-based WBC Cares UK.

Colin Woods, President of the UK arm of WBC Cares, gave adults and youngsters of all abilities the chance to train with British boxer Charlie Edwards and retired duo Julius Francis and Scott Welch.

The adaptive boxing programme aims to help people who have suffered serious injuries or are fighting against medical conditions.

Participants are separated into different classifications, depending on their needs.

Welch, the chairman of WBC Cares UK, presented special wheelchairs so the youngsters had the chance to train.

Geraldine Davies, UK liaison for the WBC, also organised a talk with the young men and women.

Scott Welch, centre, is the chairman of WBC Cares UK ©Paul Davies/WBC Cares UK

She donated Cleto Reyes gloves and various WBC gifts to the adaptive boxers.

"With the goal of inclusion, safety and fun for all, Colin Woods through WBC Cares UK, is touring [the] UK looking for gyms willing to open their doors to adaptive boxing, offering training to boxing coaches and sharing the experience," a WBC statement reads.

"Successful, fun and memorable events have taken place in Great Britain."

An international adaptive boxing event has also previously been held in the Netherlands and firm links are said to have been established in Australia, Brazil and the United States.

Edwards is the WBC flyweight champion.

Francis and Welch are retired with both having been British heavyweight champions during their careers.