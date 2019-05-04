Ecuador's Jimmy Santiago Montenegro Narvaez secured the gold medal in the men's under-23 road race on the penultimate day of action at the Pan American Road Cycling Championships in Mexico.

The 20-year-old edged out Colombian rival Julian David Molano in a sprint finish following a 132.3 kilometres route on the streets of Pachuca.

The duo finished in the same time, 3hr 35min 43sec.

Ecuador's Jefferson Ortiz took bronze, four seconds behind the leading duo.

Fernando Lopez of Mexico was unable to deliver a podium result for the host nation as he finished fourth.

Narvaez's triumph gave Ecuador their first gold medal of the event.

The team will hope to continue their strong finish when the men's road race brings the Championships to a close tomorrow.