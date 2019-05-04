A group of nine teams are set to compete at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Qualifier Africa 2019 in Zimbabwe to earn a spot at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 and Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.

The best team at the end of the tournament will progress to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020.

Hosts Zimbabwe will be joined by Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda and Tanzania in Group A.

Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda will contest Group B.

The competition is due to tomorrow at the Harare Sports Club with Zimbabwe against Mozambique before Namibia take on Kenya at Old Hararians.

Uganda will then scheduled to meet Sierra Leone and Nigeria will play Rwanda.

Nigeria Cricket Federation announce team for the ICC Women's World Cup Africa Qualifier from 5th - 12th May 2019 in Zimbabwe.



We wish the Female Yellow Greens all the best in their outing.

Play is due to continue until May 11 in a round-robin format.

A final is then scheduled to be held on May 12 between the winners of Group A and B.

The Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier is due to take place in Scotland between August 31 and September 7, with Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand already confirmed to attend.

Melbourne is set to host the T20 World Cup itself from February 21 to March 8 in 2021.

The location and dates of the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier are yet to be decided, but Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand and Sri Lanka have already booked their place at the tournament.

The World Cup will be in New Zealand.