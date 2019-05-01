Olympic and World Championships medallist Wilhelm Denifl has been appointed coach of Austria's Nordic combined Continental Cup team following his recent retirement from the sport.

The 38-year-old, a member of the Austrian team which claimed the world 4x5 kilometres title in Val di Fiemme in 2003, takes up the role alongside Thomas Baumann.

The pair will coach the Austrian team on the Continental Cup circuit, the level below the main International Ski Federation World Cup series.

Wilhelm Denifl, left, will begin his role in July ©Getty Images

Denifl, who won bronze in the team event at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, is expected to start his role on July 1.

He will undergo a training period in Innsbruck before he assumes the position.

"Now the decision has fallen faster than expected, I'm looking forward to a beautiful and exciting time," he wrote on Facebook.

There will not be any changes to the coaching staff for the World Cup squad.

Christoph Eugen will continue as head coach and will be supported by cross-country coach Jochen Strobl and jumping coach Christoph Bieler.