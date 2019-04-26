All-event tickets for the 2020 International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal will go on sale on May 31, Skate Canada has announced.

Tickets are available at the official website of the event, which is due to take place at Bell Centre from March 16 to 22.

All-event ticket packages will include all competitions as well as competition practices, excluding that for the gala.

Fans will be able to choose from six levels of all-event ticket packages located in the 100L and 200L sections of the venue.

Those in the gold circle, 100L rows one to three, are priced at CAD$2,410 (£1,390/$1,790/€1,610).

The other prices are CAD$2,100 (£1,200/$1,600/€1,400) for P1, 100L rows four to six and 100L centre lower bowl, CAD$1,675 (£964/$1,243/€1,117) for P2, 100L centre sections, CAD$1,365 (£785/$1,013/€910) for P3, 100L lower end and 200L centre sections, CAD$1,080 (£620/$800/€720) for P4, 100L upper end and 200L side sections, and CAD$845 (£486/$627/€563) for P5, 200L end sections.

The ISU World Figure Skating Championships will also feature a super fan section for the first time next year.

The super fan section is a regular offering at events hosted by Skate Canada and is the most popular area for skating enthusiasts.

It includes all the seats located in the gold circle, allowing fans to have the best seat in the house.

All fans purchasing tickets in this section will receive a voucher that is exchanged on-site for a keepsake super fan bag that includes a souvenir programme, a championship pin and a branded premium blanket.

Canada last hosted the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in 2013, in London, Ontario ©Getty Images

All-event ticket packages in the super fan section are priced at CAD$2,410.

Fans sitting outside the first three rows of seating can also purchase a super fan bag for CAD$100 (£58/$74/€67) plus a venue fee.

"Montreal is one of the world’s most vibrant cities, where fans can enjoy a city that truly offers all the finest experiences," a Skate Canada statement reads.

"Buying a ticket and coming to this exceptional event will offer fans an opportunity to experience the world’s best of everything and the joie de vivre of both the World Championship and the city of Montreal."

The event’s official website is dedicated to all things Montreal 2020 and is described as the "go-to source for all updated information" regarding the World Championships.

Created with the fan experience in mind, the site includes ticket and hotel/accommodation information, local insights on the best ways to experience Montreal and event-related features.

"Optimised to enhance user experience, visitors will be able to quickly and easily navigate the site and stay informed with the latest information around the 2020 World Championships," Skate Canada added.

The 2020 ISU World Figure Skating Championships will mark Canada’s 11th hosting and Montreal’s second.

Montreal last staged the event in 1932, the first time Canada played host.

Canada last put on the competition in 2013, in London, Ontario.