Chinese Taipei's Kuo Hsing-chun broke three world records en route to claiming the women's 59 kilograms title at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo in China today.

The three-time world gold medallist managed 106kg in the snatch and 137kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 243kg at Ningbo Youngor Gymnasium.

That figure broke the 237kg world record she had set last year.

Kuo also held the previous global mark of 105kg in the snatch, achieved at the 2018 World Championships in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat.

Her best clean and jerk lift today bettered the 136kg set by China's Chen Guiming in 2018.

North Korea's Choe Jon-wi was the men's 81kg runner-up ©Getty Images

In the men's 81kg event, China's Li Dayin prevailed with 363kg.

He managed 168kg in the snatch and 195kg in the clean and jerk.

North Korea's Choe Jon-wi took silver with 359kg after posting 162kg in the snatch and 197kg in the clean and jerk.

He had the chance to claim victory with the last lift of the session but was unable to pass the test of 202kg.

Rounding off the podium was Kazakhstan's Denis Ulanov with 356kg.

His total was made up of 160kg in the snatch and 196kg in the clean and jerk.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.

Medals will be awarded in the men's 89kg and women's 64kg categories.