Tributes have been paid to Belgian cycling great Patrick Sercu following his death at the age of 74.

Sercu was considered as one of the best track cyclists of all-time.

He won 1,206 races during his career, including winning the men’s 1,000 metres time trial event the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Belgian also clinched three World Championship gold medals during his career, along with two silver medals.

He won a total of 88 Six Day victories, including 15 events alongside Eddy Merckx.

"We are extremely saddened to hear that former Olympic champion and track cycling legend Patrick Sercu has passed away," the Belgian Cycling Federation stated.

"He will be truly missed but his legacy for Belgium cycling will last forever.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Patrick Sercu.

Sercu had also enjoyed significant success on the road, having won the Tour de France green jersey in 1974.

He won six stages of the Tour de France and 11 stages at the Giro d’Italia during his career.

Following his retirement from racing, Sercu became the director of the Six Days of Ghent.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Patrick Sercu," International Cycling Union President David Lappartient wrote on Twitter.

"A former Olympic Champion as well as winning multiple Le Tour stages, he will remain a true cycling legend.

"My deepest condolences to Patrick’s family and friends."

Sercu was awarded awarded the Order of Merit of the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee for his contribution to the Olympic Movement in Belgium in 2014.