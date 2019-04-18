Four national federations have launched bids to host the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's EuroBasket 2021.

France, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine submitted bids by the April 15 deadline.

No country is attempting to hold the flagship event single-handedly, so the group phase will be co-hosted.

A co-host will then be selected to stage the final phase.

France is the experienced candidate of the four, having held the competition in 1962, 1976, 2001 and 2013.

The tournament went to Spain in 1987, with the country entering this year's competition in Latvia and Serbia as defending champions from 2017.

Women's EuroBasket is yet to visit Sweden or Ukraine.

Defending champions Spain have bid to host the 2021 women's EuroBasket ©Getty Images

FIBA Europe will evaluate all venues and infrastructures before the Board of FIBA Europe decides on a host in July.

"We are pleased with the interest shown by our federations to host FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021," said FIBA executive director Europe, Kamil Novak.

"We have four strong candidates with a rich pedigree and passion for women's basketball.

"Co-hosting has proven successful in the past and I am certain we will again find exceptional hosts to grow the event and our sport further."

Last month, FIBA announced seven national federations applied to host the men's version of the tournament in 2021.

Four countries will be selected to hold the competition at the same meeting in July.