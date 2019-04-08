A cross-country relay event was cancelled on the opening day of the Oceania Mountain Bike Championships in Bright.

The relay event was scheduled to be the first competition at the three-day continental event taking place at the Mystic Park.

A shortage of entries led to organisers deciding not to hold the competition.

"The cross-country relay event scheduled for Monday will not be run due to insufficient entries," an Oceania Cycling Confederation statement read.”

"In line with UCI Regulation 4.2.015, there would have been no points available for this event as there are less than five countries nominated."

The Championships will now begin tomorrow with the seeding stage of the downhill competition.

Sian A’Hern will start as the favourite in the four-woman competition, with three Australians aiming to secure the title.

New Zealand’s Shania Rawson will be the sole challenger to the Australian team.

A larger 24-strong field will contest the men’s event, with Australia’s Jackson Frew considered to be among the favourites.

Cross-country and downhill titles will be decided on Wednesday ©Oceania Cycling Confederation

The finals of the downhill and cross-country competitions are due to both take place on Wednesday (April 10).

Defending champions Anton Cooper and Samara Sheppard of New Zealand will hope to retain their cross-country titles.

Cooper has won the men’s event for the past three years but could have competition from Australia’s Daniel McConnell, a four-time champion.

Australia’s Ben Bradley and New Zealand’s Ben Oliver will hold hopes of achieving a podium finish.

Sheppard is seeking to win the women’s event for the third successive year.

Two-time champion Rebecca McConnell and Holly Harris, both of Australia, are expected to challenge Sheppard.

Under-23 and 19 events are also scheduled to take place.