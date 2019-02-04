An inspection team is travelling to Trinidad and Tobago to inspect their bid for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games after completing a site visit last week to Gibraltar.

The two are bidding to replace Belfast as the host of the event after it was stripped from Northern Ireland by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) last June.

The CGF team is being led by Rachel Simon, the CGF's head of the Commonwealth Youth Games, with chief operating officer Darren Hall.

They are accompanied by Don Parker, the sport director of Commonwealth Games England, and Keith Joseph, secretary general of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Commonwealth Games Association, who are representing the two bidding regions of Europe and the Caribbean.

Evaluation of Trinidad and Tobago's bid is due to start on Wednesday (February 6) and last three days.

A team last week visited Gibraltar to inspect its bid for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games ©Getty Images

The CGF team is then expected to produce reports on the two candidates that will be presented to the governing body's Executive Board at its next meeting in June.

"We would like to thank the Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar for hosting us so warmly on our recent site visit," Simon told insidethegames.

"It was extremely valuable to see the proposed venues, hear about their recent investments in sporting infrastructure and find out more about their plans for the upcoming 2019 Island Games, and how this could benefit and inform operational delivery of a future Commonwealth Youth Games.

"The visit is part of an ongoing process to evaluate bids from both Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago, and we look forward to travelling to Trinidad and Tobago later this week."

Belfast was stripped of the event by the CGF because the political deadlock in the country meant the required financing could not be guaranteed.