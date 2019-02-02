The Netherlands produced a stunning comeback before overcoming hosts Australia in the shoot-out in a thrilling men's International Hockey Federation Pro League match in Melbourne.

The Dutch side scored three times in the final quarter to earn a 5-5 draw and send the contest at Melbourne’s State Hockey and Netball Centre to a shootout.

Jeroen Hertzberger, Glenn Schuurman, Jonas de Geus and Billy Bakker then found the net to earn a dramatic win for the visiting side.

In the corresponding women's fixture, Australia secured a famous victory as they beat the reigning world and European champions 1-0.

Australia's men were the more clinical of the two teams in the opening stages and took a 2-1 lead into the second quarter thanks to goals from Tom Craig and Tim Brand, scored either side of Mirco Pruijser's backhand equaliser.

Eddie Ockenden and Trent Mitton extended Australia's advantage to 4-1 before Hertzberger reduced the deficit with a fortuitous second for the Dutch.

After the restart, Australia looked to have put the match to bed when Lachlan Sharp restored the home side's three-goal lead.

Trailing by three in the fourth quarter, the chance of a Dutch victory appeared slim but the World Cup runners-up managed to wrangle their way back into the match.

Australia's women recorded an impressive win over reigning world and European champions The Netherlands ©Getty Images

Jip Janssen and Billy Bakker scored in quick succession before Bjorn Kellerman's first-time strike levelled the scores with four minutes to go.

With the momentum behind them, the Dutch held their nerve in the shootout, while Blake Govers and Craig both missed for Australia.

The Dutch team made the brighter start to the women's encounter but failed to convert their advantage into goals.

They were made to pay in the second quarter when Jane Claxton worked her way into the circle and scored at the second attempt to give Australia the lead.

It proved to be the only goal of the game as Australia's goalkeeper Rachael Lynch put in an inspired performance to thwart the world's top-ranked team on numerous occasions.

"It’s pretty amazing," said Lynch.

"I think it has been about nine years - certainly for me - since we have beaten the Dutch, so to do it here in Melbourne in front of a home crowd in the first game of the Pro League is super exciting."

