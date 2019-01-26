A former international referee has been banned for life by FIFA after being found guilty of taking bribes.

Ibrahim Chaibou from Niger retired in 2011, but has now been banned from all football related activities and fined CHF200,000 (£152,500/$201,000/€177,000).

FIFA’s Ethics Committee did not state which specific games they had assessed when investigating Chaibou, but in 2010 during a warm-up match for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, he famously awarded the hosts three penalties for handball.

Niger referee Ibrahim Chaibou awarded South Africa three penalties during a World Cup warm-up match in 2010 ©Getty Images

The game against Guatamala in Polokwane eventually finished 5-0.

In their official statement FIFA said Chaibou has been banned "from all football related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level".

The sanction came into force on Tuesday (January 22), the day Chaibou was informed.