Müller has agreed to extend its partnership with British Athletics through to 2021, the governing body has announced.

The new deal will extend the partnership with the dairy product producer to six years.

It also sees the company, headquartered in Germany, become the title sponsor of the 2019 British Championships, due to be held at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium in August.

“We are delighted to develop further our partnership with Müller who are now very well established as a long term supporter of athletics in this country,” said Nigel Holl, who has been acting chief executive since Niels de Vos resigned in September.

“Müller’s continued investment in the televised events series means we are able to continue to host world-class elite level competition as well as providing inspirational moments for young people through the Müller sports day in the London Stadium.

“We would also like to thank Müller for their incredible investment in promoting British Athletics in everyday life through their TV and print media advertising.”

Müller will be the title sponsor of this year's British Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham ©Getty Images

Michael Inpong, chief marketing officer at Müller, said the firm is “passionate” about making people healthier and that it is “wonderful” to extend the deal with British Athletics.

“We’re really excited to continue investing in the future of this electrifying sport,” he said.

“It also means we can continue to bring our much-loved brand to life in lots of new and exciting ways.”

The deal will see Müller feature across all British Athletics corporate communications.

They will also sponsor the officials at televised events and have an “increased presence” at World and European team events.

The news comes despite the recent announcement that British Athletics chairman Richard Bowker will leave his post at the end of the month amid pressure for him to quit.

The four home countries' federations had tabled a vote of no confidence in the 53-year-old's leadership, which was expected to be put to a vote at the next council meeting in February.

It follows reported concerns about the direction British Athletics was taking and criticism over the handling of events such as last year’s Athletics World Cup, which reportedly lost the body £1 million ($1.3 million/€1.14 million).