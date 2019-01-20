The 2019 World Para Alpine Skiing Championships, co-hosted by Slovenia and Italy, are scheduled to get underway tomorrow.

The event will last for two weeks, running through to February 2.

Technical events are set to take place in the Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora, while the speed categories will take place in Sella Nevea.

Among the big names due to compete in the women’s events are eight-time Paralympic champion Marie Bochet from France, Slovakia’s 12-time world champion Henrieta Farkasova and Germany’s seven-time Paralympic champion Anna Schaffelhuber.

They will participate in the standing, visually impaired and sitting events respectively, while on the men’s side another Slovakian Jakub Krako is among of the top names going for gold.

The visually impaired skier has won five Paralympic and two world titles during his career so far.

Three-time world champion Jeroen Kampschreur will go in the men's sitting events ©Getty Images

In all, 98 athletes from 30 countries will take part in the Championships, with the technical events in Kranjska Gora going ahead from January 21 to 24.

Italy will then take over as hosts when the speed events run from January 29 to February 1.

Kranjska Gora has regularly hosted Para alpine competitions over the last few years, including three World Cups.

Salla Nevea, located just 37 kilometres from Kranjska Gora, has been home to the International Ski Federation’s Training Centre for more than a decade and has consistently hosted both able-bodied and Para Alpine events.

This year’s World Para Alpine Championships will begin with the men’s giant slalom tomorrow.