International Boxing Association (AIBA) executive director Tom Virgets has claimed athletes in the sport are "suffering" from the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) failure to confirm the next steps in its probe into the embattled governing body.

In a statement sent to insidethegames, Virgets said AIBA hoped they could "move on without further delays" as the organisation continues to fight for its right to run the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Planning for the boxing event at the Games in the Japanese capital remains on hold, including the qualification system, while a Committee set up to oversee the inquiry into AIBA has not yet held its first meeting.

The Inquiry Committee, chaired by IOC Executive Board member Nenad Lalovic, was established in December amid ongoing concerns with AIBA's governance, financial management and the integrity of its competitions.

Gafur Rakhimov, whose election as head AIBA organisation in November is at the heart of the IOC's issues with governance at the organisation, had requested a meeting with the Inquiry Committee this month as the countdown to Tokyo 2020 continues.

The Committee will assess AIBA's progress in addressing the concerns outlined by the IOC and will make a recommendation to the Executive Board, which is not due to hold its next meeting until the end of March.

IOC officials are hopeful final confirmation of whether there will be an Olympic boxing competition at Tokyo 2020 - and who will organise it - will come at the Session in Lausanne in June.

IOC President Thomas Bach has reassured athletes that there will be a boxing tournament in some form at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

IOC President Thomas Bach reassured athletes that a boxing event will be held in some form at the Games in two years' time but its exact nature continues to remain unclear, which Virgets believes is unfair on the competitors.

"We continue to be available to work cooperatively with the IOC in answering all their concerns," Virgets told insidethegames.

"We take this matter very seriously and we look forward to being able to address and solve any outstanding points from the IOC.

"As we have mentioned to the IOC Ad-Hoc chair, we expect all meetings and hearings to be open to the public.

"We hope that we can move on without further delays, especially so that our athletes can move forward with their preparations and Olympic qualifications.

"Today our boxers are suffering from the delays, as it is not clear how, when and where they will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"This is not the right way to treat athletes, they must be our top priority.”

The IOC has still not confirmed whether the request from Rakhimov, who remains on a United States Treasury Department sanctions list as one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals, has been accepted.

Rakhimov had called for a "kick-off" meeting between AIBA and the Inquiry Committee to get the process underway.

No dates or further information has been forthcoming from the IOC regarding the progress of the inquiry since it was set up.

AIBA has repeated its insistence that it has made a number of improvements in areas such as refereeing, judging and its finances.

As first reported by insidethegames, AIBA are also unable to maintain or open a bank account in Switzerland, however, which remains one of the key issues for the IOC.

insidethegames has contacted the IOC for comment.