Jordan beat Syria 2-0 today to become the first team to qualify for the knock-out stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Having already beaten Australia in their first game in Group B, they triumphed again at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain to move onto six points, five in front of both Palestine and Syria while holders Australia sit bottom on zero points.

It means with one group stage match to go, Jordan have guaranteed their place in the next round.

Jordan looked dangerous on the counter attack throughout the match with Yaseen Bakheet's pace on the left especially causing problems.

Syria largely dominated the ball, but their striker Omar Al Soma was often left isolated.

The result was Jordan taking the lead in the 26th minute when Bakheet cut the ball back to Yousef Rawshdeh, whose shot from the left side of the box was steered in by Mousa Suleiman.

Their second goal came two minutes before half time, when a corner played short to Suleiman was whipped in and headed into the net by Tareq Khattab, who found himself unmarked at the near post.

The 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khrbin desperately tried to drag his side back into the match in the second half, but it was not to be.

A header from the Syrian number seven five minutes after the break went over the bar, before a shot six minutes later went straight at Jordan's goalkeeper.

In the 71st minute he was then gifted the ball 35 yards out by the Jordanian defence but was unable to take advantage.

Elsewhere at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, hosts the United Arab Emirates beat India 2-0 to gain their first win of the tournament.

Khaflan Mubarak scored the first in the 41st minute and it looked at first like the match might end 1-0.

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout scored a second goal in the 88th minute, though, to secure the win and move the UAE top of Group A on four points.

In the day's first game Thailand beat Bahrain 1-0 in the same group to pick up their opening win of the tournament.

Having been thrashed by India 4-1 in their first game, Chanathip Songkrasin's goal ensured Thailand's hopes in the competition remain alive.

The result sees them move onto three points, level with India who remain on three after their loss to the UAE.

It all means that when the UAE face Thailand in the last round of group fixtures a win for either side would see them through.

A draw however would knock Thailand out, while India will have to beat Bahrain to guarantee their spot in the next round.