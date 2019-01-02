An independent Disciplinary Panel of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) is set to review the case of Alexander Zubkov tomorrow, with the Russian Bobsleigh Federation (RBF) President currently banned from attending international competitions.

The 44-year-old was provisionally banned last month in response to anti-doping rule violations at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, where he won two gold medals.

In a separate sanction, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled he is obliged to return those medals after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) found him guilty of knowingly participating in the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system.

The case against him is said to be one of the strongest as his sample included "physiologically impossible levels of salt", while the CAS also ruled he had provided clean urine before the Games - a key barometer in establishing guilt of the individual athletes involved.

In an act of apparent defiance, Zubkov has said he will only return the medals if the IOC ask him personally.

Alexander Zubkov won two gold medals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics but has since been disqualified from both events ©Getty Images

According to Russian state news agency TASS, the IBSF Disciplinary Panel will now review his case and those of three other Russians tomorrow.

"My case will be also reviewed on January 3," Zubkov is quoted as saying.

"I will be attending the hearing."

The other athletes in question are bobsleigh's Alexander Kasjanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin, who competed together in Russia's second four-man team at Sochi 2014 where they finished fourth.

Like Zubkov, all of them have since been banned for anti-doping rule violations.

Despite the case against him, Zubkov was re-elected for a second term as RBF President in July, after which he declared that fighting doping would be his top priority.