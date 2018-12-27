Alabama Power, Protective Life and Regions Bank have been unveiled as the first three corporate sponsors of the 2021 World Games in Birmingham in Alabama.

The three companies will serve as foundation partners of the Games, which feature sports and disciplines not on the Olympic programme.

Organisers of the event have also unveiled the countdown clock, permanently housed in Birmingham’s uptown entertainment district.

Birmingham-based electrical services provider Alabama Power will become the title sponsor of the Opening Ceremony, due to be held on July 15, after the company struck a deal with the Organising Committee.

Financial company Regions Bank has signed on as the title sponsor of the World Games Plaza, which will feature live entertainment, food, sports demonstrations and ongoing coverage of sports competition.

The plaza is scheduled to be open from July 16 to the day of the Closing Ceremony on July 25.

The first official countdown clock for the 2021 World Games has also been unveiled ©IWGA

Insurance providers Protective Life, whose headquarters are also in Birmingham, will sponsor two awards - the athlete of the day and athlete of the Games - after it became a foundation partner.

The City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau and State of Alabama have also pledged their support to the World Games in less than three years' time.

"One of the reasons we knew that The World Games would succeed in Birmingham is the quality of support of the local business community and its leaders,” said Birmingham 2021 chief executive DJ Mackovets.

"The Games will bring nearly 5,000 participants and tens of thousands of fans to the city, and be broadcast to millions more across the world, so the support of these partners will give us the opportunity to provide an exceptional experience to our visitors and to showcase Birmingham to a global audience."