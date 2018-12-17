The Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards have been launched with Cathay Pacific confirmed as the title sponsor of the event.

A launch event was held at Hong Kong’s Olympic House to reveal details of the event, with medallists from the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games among those in attendance.

Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong President Timothy Fok was joined by Paul Loo, chief customer and commercial officer of Cathay Pacific, for the event.

"After the Asian Games, the Federation has further expanded the collaboration with Cathay Pacific," Fok said.

"We are most honoured to have Cathay Pacific to be our new title sponsor of the Awards.

"Hand in hand we give acclamation to our athletes who attained great achievements on the world stage and to recognise and applaud their efforts through this ‘Hong Kong Sports Stars Oscars’."

Vivien Lau, chair of the Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards Organising Committee, confirmed details of the 2018 event.

The nomination period for the awards will be open until December 28, with a press conference then taking place on January 20 to open the public voting period.

Hong Kong's Asian Games gymnastics gold medallist Shek Wai Hung attended the launch event ©Getty Images

The period will last until February 14.

The Awards Ceremony is then set to take place on March 26.

Loo expressed Cathay Pacific’s support for the awards, with the airline vowing to continue to provide backing for athletes to fulfil their ambitions.

"As Hong Kong’s home airline we are very proud of the achievements of our Hong Kong athletes," Loo said.

"It is an honour to play a part in providing the resources to help achieve their dreams, to celebrate their contribution to Hong Kong sport and inspire the next generation of local athletes to soar to even greater heights.

"Cathay Pacific is committed to nurturing the next generation of young people in Hong Kong, encouraging and supporting them to fulfill their ambitions.

"This underscores our long-standing commitment to our home of Hong Kong.

"Through our sponsorship of the Hong Kong Sports Star Awards we hope to recognise and pay tribute to all the athletes who have played a part in today’s success."