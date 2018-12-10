Former rugby sevens captain and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Derek Jamie "DJ" Forbes has joined the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) in a newly created role dedicated to athlete engagement and wellbeing.

The NZOC hope the 35-year-old, who has played a role in domestic and international players associations, "will bring additional expertise in player welfare and coaching performance" to the organisation.

NZOC chief executive Kereyn Smith claimed his appointment will "further strengthen the leadership capability" of the body.

"Athletes consistently tell us the environment we create at games time adds value, but international sport is increasingly competitive," she said.

"Each and every member of the New Zealand team must be prepared, empowered and supported as they achieve their goals on the world’s stage, and that’s where DJ comes in."

"His expertise and experience will further strengthen the leadership capability of the New Zealand Olympic Committee and our connection to athletes."

Former All Blacks sevens captain DJ Forbes announced his retirement from the sport last year ©Getty Images

Forbes played 512 over 89 sevens tournaments for New Zealand, captaining the team from 2006, and won six Rugby World World Seven Series titles.

He was part of the New Zealand team that won a Commonwealth Games gold medal at Delhi 2010 and silver at Glasgow 2014.

Voted the International Rugby Board International Sevens Player of the Year in 2008, Forbes retired in 2017.

Forbes, who will also sit on the NZOC Tokyo 2020 Leadership Team to help plan for the Olympic and also support the development of "team culture", called the role a "significant opportunity".

"I have a passion for athletes, for New Zealand sport and for the development of new and engaging approaches to management and coaching," he said.

"There is a significant opportunity to strengthen athlete engagement in sport and I’m really pleased to take on this role and support the New Zealand Team."