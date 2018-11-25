India’s Sameer Verma triumphed in the men’s singles final to the delight of the home fans at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Syed Modi International.

The third seed took the victory after losing the first game to China’s Lu Guangzu in a match that lasted 70 minutes in this BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

Verma, who won 16-21, 21-19, 21-14. was the only Indian player to win their final as the other three finalists finished runners-up.

In the women’s singles final, home favourite Saina Nehwal fell in straight games to fourth seed Han Yue of China.

The former world number one and second seed pushed her opponent to a close opening game before Han dominated the second to win 21-18, 21-8 in 34 minutes.

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also could not take the title in the men’s double event as the eighth seeds fell to Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Even after battling to a second game tie-break, Rankireddy and Shetty lost handing the victory to the second seeds, 21-11, 22-20.

In the penultimate match of the day Malaysia’s Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean denied another Indian pair the title as they beat Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy in straight games.

The battle of the third and fourth seeds went to the Malaysians 21-15, 21-13 after 42 minutes.

Finally, China’s Qu Xuanyi and Feng Xueying battled through a long opening game against Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari on their way to their first BWF World Tour title.

The Chinese duo beat the fourth seeds 22-20, 21-10 in just over half-an-hour in the first match of the final day.