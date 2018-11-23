American National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its executive director Anthony Bartkowski.

Bartkowski, who was selected for the role in June 2017, stated that he intends to pursue other career opportunities.

His resignation is effective immediately.

"The Board of Directors will evaluate how best to structure the national office team, while at the same time managing the costs of the organisation," an NWBA statement sent to its members reads.

"As a Board, we wanted to ensure you learned of this change from us.

"Please join us in wishing Anthony the best of luck in his next chapter."

The NWBA is comprised of more than 200 wheelchair basketball teams across 22 conferences ©NWBA

Bartkowski first joined the NWBA in September 2015 as a volunteer, before being named as director of marketing, communications and events in January 2016.

He possesses expansive experience in the Olympic Movement, serving in numerous capacities during his career.

Bartkowski had worked closely with former executive director Jim Scherr to increase the publicity of the athletes and the NWBA.

He previously served as the executive director for USA Boxing from 2010 to 2014, where he guided the organisation to having positive financial assets in 2012.

Bartkowski also re-organised a high-performance team that guided USA Boxing to achieving 83 medals in 19 international competitions.