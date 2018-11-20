Switzerland beat Denmark today to remain top of the women’s standings at the European Curling Championships in Estonia’s capital Tallinn.

A 10-6 triumph in just eight ends made it six wins out of six at the Tondiraba Ice Hall.

Germany occupy second place with five wins and one loss having defeated Latvia 10-5, while reigning Olympic champions Sweden are third thanks to an extra-end 8-7 victory over Russia.

Russia and Scotland are tied for fourth place, the remaining play-off spot, with three more round-robin sessions still to play.

Scotland overcame Finland 10-5 today.

Italy, meanwhile, secured their first win of the tournament by edging Czech Republic 7-6.

Scotland find themselves in second place in the men's event ©WCF/Stephen Fisher

In the men's event, Olympic silver medallists Sweden kept their clean tally alive with a 5-4 win over neighbours Norway and a 9-5 victory over The Netherlands.

Behind them are Scotland who beat The Netherlands 8-5 and Italy 7-6 today.

Italy are third having started today by defeating Germany 9-3.

Despite their losses, Germany and Norway are currently tied for fourth place thanks to successes over Poland, 8-4, and Finland, 6-2, respectively.

Switzerland are also tied for this position.

They overcame Poland 9-3 this morning and Russia 10-2 this evening.