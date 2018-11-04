Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov beat second seed Pascal Wolter to make the final of the European Para-Badminton Championships in the men's singles standing lower category in Rodez, France.

Chyrkov proved too strong for Wolter as he won 21-11, 21-14.

He now takes on top seed Daniel Bethell of England in the Badminton World Federation event.

In the standing lower category, top seed Lucas Mazur of France and second seed Rickard Nilsson of Sweden duly reached the final.

Mazur beat Germany's Tim Haller 21-11, 21-5, while Nilsson beat Russia's Oleg Dontsov 21-16, 21-11.

Norway's Helle Sofie Sagoy and France's Faustine Noel will contest the women's singles SL 4 title after they each won their third straight match of the group.

Sagoy held off Germany's Katrin Seibert, while Noel beat England's Emma Louise Stoner 21-9, 21-6.

There were no surprises in the short stature class, with Jack Shephard and Krysten Coombs of England moving through to the men's singles final and compatriots Rachel Choong and Rebecca Bedford reaching the women's singles final.

Bedford and Choong also emerged as winners of the women's doubles SS6 category with their third group win.

Rachel Choong and Rebecca Bedford of England en-route to a third group win in the women’s doubles SS6 category ©BWF

The England duo beat Irina Borisova of Russia and Simone Emilie Meyer Larsen of Denmark 21-10, 21-5.

In the men's singles wheelchair category, the semi-final results followed seeding, with top seed Amir Levi of Israel and second seed Martin Rooke of England progressing.

Levi prevailed in a thriller over Finland's Thomas Puska, 26-24, 23-21, while Rooke defeated Germany's Rick Cornell Hellmann 21-14, 21-9.

The women's singles WH2 final will be an all-Turkish affair involving top seeds Emine Seckin and Narin Uluc.

Seckin, seeded first, was too strong for Marcela Quinteros of Spain, while Uluc defeated Scotland's Fiona Christie.

The men's singles final will see Germany's Thomas Wandschneider take on France's David Toupe, while the women's singles WH 1 final will feature Switzerland's Karin Suter-Erath and Germany's Valeska Knoblauch.

Suter-Erath gave herself a shot at a double title as she made the women's doubles WH 1/WH 2 final with Cynthia Mathez.

The Swiss pair face Seckin and Man-Kei To in the final.