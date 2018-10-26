The chief executive and secretary general of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Eric Saintrond spoke at the Seoul National University in South Korea about good governance and the challenges of hosting major sporting events.

Saintrond spoke to students who are studying for the "Dream Together" Masters programme.

Students from 35 different countries are studying the postgraduate course which aims to prepare them for leadership positions in the management of international sport.

Topics in the special lecture included hosting sports events in major cities, good governance and the global sports calendar.

"It is always an honour and a great pleasure for me to interact with students from all over the world," said Saintrond.

"The university sports movement is one of the best platforms to exchange ideas on these sensitive but extremely important issues."

The students hail from 35 different countries ©FISU

As well as speaking to students, Saintrond also discussed the programme with present and former recipients of the FISU Dream Together Master Programme scholarship.

John Monyo from Ghana, Daulina Osmani of Kosovo and Yuhan Chen from China have all benefited from the scholarship and were in attendance at the lecture.

The scholarship is fully funded and gives aspiring sports managers from around the globe an opportunity to study on the programme.

In early November, the students on the course will gather again for the Dream Together Seoul Forum, where the key topic will be "Sport for Peace".